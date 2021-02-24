Look who is the new gym trainer on the sets of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to roll out its new sitcom, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. The show revolves around Sargam, played by Anjali Tatrari, who has a special connection with the number sadhe sat. She is married in a madhouse of seven and a half men and is the only woman there. Kunal Saluja will be seen playing the role of Aparshakti Awasthi. Aparshakti is Sargam’s husband who is a romantic, happy-go-lucky, and compassionate person. The sitcom is going to be nothing less than a daily dose of laughter for the viewers.

Between all the work and fun the cast has found each other’s talents and amongst them is their Gym trainer who is none other than Kunal Saluja. Kunal is completely into fitness, and that's the reason now he is providing training sessions on the set.

Kunal Saluja aka Aparshakti while talking about his fitness goals shares, "I have always been into fitness I will shoot for 13 hours a day and will hit the gym because I feel fitness helps me think and move better. I feel so good after a workout that I wonder why people avoid exercising. So, now on the set, I have begun giving my co-stars a full-fledged gym vibe. During breaks between shoots, we tend to engage in some serious training sessions. The cast is quite intrigued to learn my secret of being fit, and now I am the gym trainer for everyone on the sets.

Further, he adds, “My off-screen family and friends call me Bahubali, Chota hulk or, Chota bheem. Some people also call me John Abraham because I have always been into heavy weightlifting, whether it’s in the gym or at home. And it really makes me feel delighted when I share some fitness advice or a healthy-diet regime with my on-screen family which also helps in strengthening our bond.”

Watch Sargam Ki Sadhesatii from 22nd February 2021 at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.