Look who visited the sets of Choti Sardarni!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Dec 2019 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: The cast of Colors’ Choti Sardarni is in a happy mood as someone special has visited on the sets!

Any guesses who are we talking about?

Well, it is the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan. Salman who is lovingly addressed as Bhaijaan visited television’s popular and top rated show Choti Sardarni sets along with Sonakshi Sinha. He came to promote his upcoming film Dabbang 3 which is set to hit the cinema on 20 December 2019.

Salman is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on a large scale. She has been promoting the movie in his show Bigg Boss 13 and also graced the shows like Dance Plus 5 and The Kapil Sharma Show.

We are sure fans of Choti Sardarni are now anxious to look forward to Salman in the show. However, don’t miss out to these pictures of Salman and Sonakshi from their visit on the sets!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Today on our set #Chotisardarni @beingsalmankhan Thank you

A post shared by Neha Narang (@neha1narang) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@beingsalmankhan.forever) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@beingsalmankhan.forever) on

Tags > Colors, Choti Sardarni, Salman Khan, Bhaijaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dabbang 3, Dance Plus 5, The Kapil Sharma Show

