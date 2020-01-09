Look who visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to celebrate Lohri!

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.



Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television.



Along with rolling out entertaining episodes each time, the show is also known for celebrating each festival and occasion in a grand way.



After celebrating festivals of Navratri, Diwali, Christmas, the members of Gokuldham society will celebrate auspicious festival of Lohri.



Currently, the show is airing New Year celebration episode wherein Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have come to celebrate as well as promote their upcoming film Tanhaji.



Now, we hear that for Lohri makers have invited singer and actor Jassie Gill who will be seen celebrating this festival with the team of Taarak Mehta.



Jassie will also be seen promoting his film Panga which stars Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut opposite him. Apparently, the team shot the Lohri special episode last night.



We sure fans will now forward watching Jassie in Taarak Mehta.