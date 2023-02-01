Looks like Celesti Bairagey aka Rajjo is Having a Great start to the New Year

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Rajjo.
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

We know how much you'll await every episode of Rajjo and the stars too, try to give out the best content for its loyal audience.

However, we are sure that the episodes aren't the only thing our readers are interested in! We gather some tidbits around what happens behind the scenes or the personal lives of your favorite TV celebs.

Recently, we came across some bts posts from the set.

The new year has just begun and Celesti Bairagey seems to be all set for this and is back on set with great enthusiasm.

Check out the post here!

The actress looked very excited in these posts and looks like she is happy with how the previous year turned out and is gearing up for an even better year ahead! She is looking ready for her shot along with her on-screen mother aka Gungun Uprari.

We are super excited for the upcoming track of the show!

Aren’t you?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Rajjo, everyone laughs at Rajjo’s innocence at not understanding what a honeymoon is. Chirag asks Arjun to convince Rajjo. Arjun awkwardly takes her away and tells her that only two people can go on a honeymoon.

Rajjo jumps on Arjun and hugs him tightly when he agrees for the trip. Arjun then hesitantly tells Rajjo to ask her mother what a honeymoon is and then muses to himself how Rajjo’s innocence always wins him over and he’ll go with her wherever she wishes.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on behind the scenes on your favorite shows!

