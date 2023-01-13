Looks like Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is not happy with Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti’s sense of humour, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Now, we recently came across a post from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

In this video, we see stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are back with another hilarious reel and we have to applaud their creativity.

We see that Aishwarya tries to narrate a joke to Rohit, but unfortunately, he found something funny even before she could complete the joke.

Check out the hilarious video!

No wonder Aishwarya looked annoyed with Rohit.

Meanwhile on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. While they didn’t want to get separated, situations forced them to and Lakshmi’s hurt ran too deep and she made the choice. However, Rishi and Lakshmi both miss each other.

Sonal is not happy with Balwinder and doesn’t want any connection between Malishka and him. Malishka on the other hand is contemplating about why is she not getting Rishi’s attention. Meanwhile, Rano goes to meet Balwinder.

Further, Lakshmi is in the kitchen and remembers some past moments with Rishi.

