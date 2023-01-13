Looks like Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is not happy with Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti’s sense of humour, check out

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 18:29
Looks like Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is not happy with Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti’s sense of humour, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Neha and Chachi emotionally blackmail Lakshmi to get married to Balwinder

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, we get little pieces of information from around your favorite show and celebs and we are always at the forefront of delivering that news to you!

Now, we recently came across a post from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

In this video, we see stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are back with another hilarious reel and we have to applaud their creativity.

We see that Aishwarya tries to narrate a joke to Rohit, but unfortunately, he found something funny even before she could complete the joke.

Check out the hilarious video!

No wonder Aishwarya looked annoyed with Rohit.

What did you think of this awesome video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. While they didn’t want to get separated, situations forced them to and Lakshmi’s hurt ran too deep and she made the choice. However, Rishi and Lakshmi both miss each other.

Sonal is not happy with Balwinder and doesn’t want any connection between Malishka and him. Malishka on the other hand is contemplating about why is she not getting Rishi’s attention. Meanwhile, Rano goes to meet Balwinder.

Further, Lakshmi is in the kitchen and remembers some past moments with Rishi.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakhsmi convinces Rishi to tie the knot with Malishka

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi BTS TV news Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar Anisha Hinduja Munira Kudrati TellyChakkar OTT RISHMI! TV news Maera Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 18:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra has left a strong mark with her performances in TV shows and even on OTT. The actress has made her...
Hot! Check out these sexy outfits slayed by Hina Khan
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an actress who appears in Hindi television and films. She is known for playing Akshara in Star...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha finds Viaan waiting in her new office
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ankur Verma looks dapper in These Blazers, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another lifestyle update for its viewers and this time, we have our eyes set on some...
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media PDA always grabs the attention of their fans. Well, from the past...
Recent Stories
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is!
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence
Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out
Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna’s new look from Pandya Store has us in a tizzy, check out