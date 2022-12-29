Looks like Vishal Singh is the ladies man and knows how to stand out among them

MUMBAI : Vishal Singh is a popular name in the television industry. He is a model and actor known for his roles of Ayaan Nanda in Kuchh Is Tara and Jigar Chirag Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. He gained immense popularity with his role on Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The show is still talked about and there have been various hilarious jokes and phrases used from it till date.

Even a popular music composer, producer and internet personality made a video in which he set rap beats to a scene featured in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. It went viral very soon and the show was talked about once again after a long time.

Vishal Singh was quite loved for his character and performance on the show. He is quite the ladies man though. He knows how to sway girls and is loved by many. He is very charming and as he is a model knows how to carry himself well too.

ALSO READ: Vishal posts pic with Devoleena leaving fans guessing if they got married

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from their lives and the fans love to watch them off-screen. Vishal is quite active on social media. He never fails to flaunt his fashion and travel diaries with the people.

He recently took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse where he can be seen being the only guy among 4 girls. One of them is the popular actress Krystle Dsouza. The two are really good friends and share a close rapport. Everyone can be seen posing and flaunting in black. They all look very stylish and elegant while Vishal stands out amongst them.

Check it out here:

ALSO READ: Must Watch! Meet the cutest three Musketeers of television

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.