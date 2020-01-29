Lopamudra Raut lost her baggage at Indore airport

MUMBAI: Lopamudra Raut had lost her baggage at Indore airport and she was left stranded . She didn't disclose the name of the airlines but this has been happening



We spoke to lopamudra on this and this is what she had to say, "it was a difficult time i must say. I almost got late for the event and that would have turned unprofessional from my side because my luggage was missing and it had a lot of valuables. Right from my costumes, jewelry and a lot of other valuables and documents is there in the bag. I had to rush to the event after waiting for hours and i have still not got it. I have put an official complaint and i hope i get my bag soon."



It can be a very difficult and catch 22 situation if such things happen in the 11th hour. Thankfully it didn't lead for lopamudra to not turn up at the event. We are happy to know that she made to the event and being the professional she is , she finished her duties.