Lord Krishna aka Sourabh Raaj Jain shares a light-hearted memory from Mahabharat sets

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain played the role of Lord Krishna in 2013 mythological drama Mahabharat. The actor is back on screen to charm the audience! He has been sharing some lovely anecdotes on the same via a series of social media posts under the name of #MahabharatDiaries! He shared a funny memory from his shoot days beck when they would be interrupted by the ducks quacking, while he recited his dialogues.

While the 2nd #MahabharatDiaries entry spoke about how Sourabh got himself into the character of Lord Krishna, his current 3rd post is a very funny, sweet and lighthearted memory of him speaking about how the shooting of the 'Krishna Gyaan' scenes would regularly be interrupted by the quacking of the ducks who were brought in to give the set a Vrindavan feel! And how by the end of it, Sourabh actually built a connection with the ducks as he began to understand when they were about to quack. He would stop reciting his lines and start only after they stopped quacking!

Have a look at his posts below.

