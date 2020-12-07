Love is in air for Neha and Adi on the sets of Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Love is a word which gives everyone a tingling feeling and this feeling goes to a next level when you are newly married as everything around you is affable. Love cannot be described in words but our very talented Neha and Aditya still tried to tell their partners how much they love them by dedicating songs to them on the sets of Indian Idol 2020 .The two newly wedded couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan who are madly in love with their partners Rohanpreet Singh and Shweta. To celebrate this union both dedicated songs to their significant other on the stage of Indian Idol 2020 and made entire ambience of the set very romantic and endearing.

The selfie queen Neha Kakkar who is smitten by her husband Rohanpreet Singh decided to dedicate a song to him on the sets of Indian idol 2020. While singing it she could not stop smiling and blushing and it was so evident that she is head over heal in love with her beau Rohanpreet. Even Aditya Naryan was not far behind he also dedicated a song to his wife Shweta and mentioned how happy he is that he will spend his life with the love of his life. With their singing both confessed how much they adore their companions and are looking forward to spending their lives with them. After their melodious performance, the entire crew had a big smile on their face, seeing the love both had for their partners.

