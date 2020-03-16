Love is in Air! Pandya store fame Kanwar Dhillon goes on kneels for his ladylove Alice Kaushik on Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Pandya Store Kanwar Dhillon proposed to Alice Kaushik on national television on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. They discussed how they met and fell in love. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik looked stunning in their orange ensembles. Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and others showered them with affection.

Kanwar and Alice did some romance with a kiss. Fans aren't able to keep their excitement in check. Pranali Rathod, the actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, literally jumped out of her chair when she saw the romantic scenes.

After seeing the post, fans couldn’t stop putting comments on the post. One of the fans wrote “The bestest proposal i ever seen in national television god bless you my jaans my”, another user commented “WE ARE VERY MUCH IN LOVE WITH THEM”, and one more comment read “So excited to see today episode can't wait”

Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, performed a Nazar Utaro version of the show. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik also have veteran actress Krutika Desai on their side, who has always admired them.

Alice had revealed that it was Kanwar who proposed to her in the most unique way. Kanwar revealed how they fell in love, he said “It was a gradual process and not instant. We shared beautiful chemistry on screen, which eventually transformed into real chemistry.”

