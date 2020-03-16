Love is in Air! Pandya store fame Kanwar Dhillon goes on kneels for his ladylove Alice Kaushik on Star Parivaar

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik share the screen space as Shiva Pandya and Ravi in Star Plus popular show Pandya Store

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 09:10
Love is in Air! Pandya store fame Kanwar Dhillon goes on kneels for his ladylove Alice Kaushik on Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Pandya Store Kanwar Dhillon proposed to Alice Kaushik on national television on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. They discussed how they met and fell in love. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik looked stunning in their orange ensembles. Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and others showered them with affection.

Also Read: MUST READ! "My dad had bought me a bike and I have seen all my struggling days with it," says Kanwar Dhillon as he looks back on his glorious 10 years in the Industry

Kanwar and Alice did some romance with a kiss. Fans aren't able to keep their excitement in check. Pranali Rathod, the actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, literally jumped out of her chair when she saw the romantic scenes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

After seeing the post, fans couldn’t stop putting comments on the post. One of the fans wrote “The bestest proposal i ever seen in national television god bless you my jaans my”, another user commented “WE ARE VERY MUCH IN LOVE WITH THEM”, and one more comment read “So excited to see today episode can't wait”

Also Read: MUST READ! "My dad had bought me a bike and I have seen all my struggling days with it," says Kanwar Dhillon as he looks back on his glorious 10 years in the Industry

Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, performed a Nazar Utaro version of the show. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik also have veteran actress Krutika Desai on their side, who has always admired them.

Alice had revealed that it was Kanwar who proposed to her in the most unique way. Kanwar revealed how they fell in love, he said “It was a gradual process and not instant. We shared beautiful chemistry on screen, which eventually transformed into real chemistry.”

Credit: ETimes

Television Star Parivaar Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Kruttika Desai Rupali Ganguly Pranali Rathod proposal Arjun Bijlani TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 09:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama: Wow! Anuj shows positive signs of recovering; Vanraj is desperate to meet Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Kapil Sharma looks unrecognizable in THIS his recent Instagram post, See post
MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared his brand new look which is making his fans go...
Love is in Air! Pandya store fame Kanwar Dhillon goes on kneels for his ladylove Alice Kaushik on Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Pandya Store Kanwar Dhillon proposed to Alice Kaushik on national television on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hope! Abhimanyu agrees for the surgery, keeps the OT ready
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
AWW-DORABLE! New parents Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny reveal their baby’s face on social media
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora, who were blessed with a baby boy on August 10, shared...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhara wants to host a naamkaran ceremony, Rishita doesn’t want her daughter to share the ceremony with Chiku
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Find out what actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt said about the boycott Bollywood trend
Latest Video