Love blooms between Suman from Pandya Store and Yuvan’s dadu from Banni Chow

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to break the TRP records with its most unique and start-studded entertainment-based show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.’ The show includes fun tasks, games, and activities revealing behind-the-screen dynamics between on-screen characters. The audience is excited and eager to watch all their favourite on-screen characters in one extravagant show.

The upcoming episode is going present a super entertaining banter between Suman from Pandya Store and Yuvan’s dadu Devraj from Banni Chow. Yuvan’s dadu leaves no stone unturned to convince Suman to marry him and soon both of them engage in a very funny jugalbandi of shayaris to pull each other’s leg. When the show’s host Arjun Bijlani mockingly questioned Yuvan on his Dadu’s behaviour, he answered by saying “My Dadu is full of life”. The most awestruck moment is when Yuvan’s dadu lovingly presents a garland to Suman and puts in all his efforts to comically impress her. Suman’s response to his proposal cracked everybody up as she mocked him and said “Devraj ji, iss umar me saath me kyun rakte ho gulaab, hume suna hai bhaisaab, aapko hai julaab”

Tired of all the pestering Suman decides to divert the attention to the incredible host of the show Amaal. She gets an album full of eligible bachelorettes of Star Parivar to hook him up with which ends with a hysterical prank by Krish from Pandya Stores.

Rajendra Chawla on playing along with 'Suman Pandya' on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', "Firstly, I have so much respect for Kruttika Desai. Now that I have the chance to tease her, I will not hold back no matter what. I just love the energy around all of us while being on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It is so rare that we get to see each other, and I hope the audience will love our interactions. Our fans and viewers will be delighted to see this episode as we all had so much fun making it come to life. Look forward to seeing who wins the title of 'the Best Parivaar'!"

The contestants go all out to entertain us by bickering, dancing, singing and what not! This one is a completely power packed episode with lots of fun and unlimited entertainment.