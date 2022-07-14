Love Blossoms! Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar has fallen in love, WHO is that lucky guy?

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Aalisha Panwar found love in popular singer Yuvraj Kochar who is known for his work in Khamoshiyaan

Aalisha Panwar

MUMBAI: TV actress Aalisha Panwar, who shot to fame with Ishq Mein Marjawan, is in love. The actress who is known for her acting skills and beauty seems to have apparently found her special someone. Reportedly, Aalisha is rumoured to have dating singer Yuvraj Kochar and the couple is going steady in their relationship.

Also Read: I want to tell my fans that there is a tiny tiny surprise in the season 3 of Blind Love : Aalisha Panwar

Sources close to the couple informed that Aalisha and Yuvraj are a couple and they have been dating each other for two years now. They first met on the sets of a music video starring the two which came out in 2020. The song Khamoshiyan was sung and composed by Yuvraj and it was there that cupid struck the two. Since then, Yuvraj and Aalisha have been together and are going strong.

Also Read: Aalisha Panwar made her birthday an intimate affair to remember!

Recently, Aalisha celebrated Yuvraj's birthday with his parents. She was part of the celebrations. We also hear that Aalisha and Yuvraj stayed together during the lockdown before she went to her hometown Shimla.

Though none of them have confirmed their relationship, their close friends are aware about their relationship.

Aalisha has been away from the small screen. She was last seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. The actress is currently shooting for a film, Ishqyaat opposite Rrahul Sudhir.

