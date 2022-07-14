Love Blossoms! Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar has fallen in love, WHO is that lucky guy?

MUMBAI: TV actress Aalisha Panwar, who shot to fame with Ishq Mein Marjawan, is in love. The actress who is known for her acting skills and beauty seems to have apparently found her special someone. Reportedly, Aalisha is rumoured to have dating singer Yuvraj Kochar and the couple is going steady in their relationship.

Sources close to the couple informed that Aalisha and Yuvraj are a couple and they have been dating each other for two years now. They first met on the sets of a music video starring the two which came out in 2020. The song Khamoshiyan was sung and composed by Yuvraj and it was there that cupid struck the two. Since then, Yuvraj and Aalisha have been together and are going strong.

Recently, Aalisha celebrated Yuvraj's birthday with his parents. She was part of the celebrations. We also hear that Aalisha and Yuvraj stayed together during the lockdown before she went to her hometown Shimla.

Though none of them have confirmed their relationship, their close friends are aware about their relationship.

Aalisha has been away from the small screen. She was last seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. The actress is currently shooting for a film, Ishqyaat opposite Rrahul Sudhir.

