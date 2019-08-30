News

Love Blossoms on MTV Ace of Space 2

MUMBAI: Love is in every nook and corner of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house. As the contestants continue to develop bonds, some relationships are becoming a little more special. There is an ounce of romance brewing between Rashmi and OHM, Nikita and Salman, Lucinda and Baseer Ali. While it will be exciting to see how this fresh romance unfolds, the competition between the contestants gets tougher with the task for this week, Space Wars.

Today’s episode will showcase the fight to ace the ‘Space Wars’ task. Amidst the fights and drama, Mastermind Vikas Gupta announces the winner of the task. Tune-in to the episode to see who wins the task and who becomes the gamechanger during the course of the show!

Watch MTV Ace of Space 2, tonight at 6PM only on MTV.

