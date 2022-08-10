Love Conquers All: Ayushman Finally Marries Kavya on 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's popular show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' has taken an exciting turn as Ayushman (played by Harsh Nagar) finally ties the knot with his childhood love, Kavya (played by Priyanka Dhavale). The much-awaited wedding of the beloved characters has left fans thrilled and eagerly waiting for more.

After weeks of building anticipation, Ayushman and Kavya are finally poised to embark on a new journey together, having overcome countless obstacles and challenges. Ayushman's unwavering love has weathered all storms, but will this be the moment that the adorable couple finally unite or is it merely a ruse to outsmart Karan's stepbrother, Kunal Pratap Singh (portrayed by Karan Khanna)?

The news of Harsh and Kavya's wedding has generated a lot of excitement among the show's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment. The show has always celebrated the spirit of love and unity, and the upcoming wedding sequence is expected to be a perfect reflection of that. as fans eagerly await the fate of their beloved characters, the forthcoming episodes promise to be a thrilling and unforgettable installment of the show.

Talking about the current track Harsh Nagar expressed himself and said "It is indeed a very special moment for fans of Kavya and Ayushman, and I am very excited to see how they will react to the upcoming episodes that will showcase all the festivities of the wedding. We even did a pre-wedding photoshoot, but there is more to this than meets the eye. One thing is for sure, the audience will love the track. As for me, I am enjoying the whole 'groom treatment' on set."

The current narrative of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' has its audience gripped with the struggle of Kavya (Priyanka Dhawale)maintain peace at her late husbands house. The show has been capturing the hearts of its audience with its beautiful storyline and relatable characters.

Stay tuned to find out every Monday to Friday at 9:00 P.M. only on Shemaroo Umang.