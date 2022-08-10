Love Conquers All: Ayushman Finally Marries Kavya on 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

It's Happening: Ayushman and Kavya's Wedding Marks a New Chapter in 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 16:14
Love Conquers All

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's popular show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' has taken an exciting turn as Ayushman (played by Harsh Nagar) finally ties the knot with his childhood love, Kavya (played by Priyanka Dhavale). The much-awaited wedding of the beloved characters has left fans thrilled and eagerly waiting for more.

After weeks of building anticipation, Ayushman and Kavya are finally poised to embark on a new journey together, having overcome countless obstacles and challenges. Ayushman's unwavering love has weathered all storms, but will this be the moment that the adorable couple finally unite or is it merely a ruse to outsmart Karan's stepbrother, Kunal Pratap Singh (portrayed by Karan Khanna)? 

The news of Harsh and Kavya's wedding has generated a lot of excitement among the show's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment. The show has always celebrated the spirit of love and unity, and the upcoming wedding sequence is expected to be a perfect reflection of that. as fans eagerly await the fate of their beloved characters, the forthcoming episodes promise to be a thrilling and unforgettable installment of the show. 

Talking about the current track Harsh Nagar expressed himself and said "It is indeed a very special moment for fans of Kavya and Ayushman, and I am very excited to see how they will react to the upcoming episodes that will showcase all the festivities of the wedding. We even did a pre-wedding photoshoot, but there is more to this than meets the eye. One thing is for sure, the audience will love the track. As for me, I am enjoying the whole 'groom treatment' on set."

The current narrative of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' has its audience gripped with the struggle of Kavya (Priyanka Dhawale)maintain peace at her late husbands house. The show has been capturing the hearts of its audience with its beautiful storyline and relatable characters.

 Stay tuned to find out every Monday to Friday at 9:00 P.M. only on Shemaroo Umang.

Love Conquers All Ayushman Kavya Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho Harsh Nagar Priyanka Dhavale Kunal Pratap Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 16:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani plans to go to Satya’s house
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Netizens fawn over the bond between junior and his Docman aka Abhir and Abhimanyu, Check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you fans’ reaction to...
Jian Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi reacts after his acquittal
MUMBAI : The news of 25-year-old actress Jiah Khan’s suicide sent shock waves in the entertainment industry in 2013....
Love Conquers All: Ayushman Finally Marries Kavya on 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'
MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's popular show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' has taken an exciting turn as Ayushman (played by Harsh Nagar...
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan starrer shows further drop, fails to reach the 100 crore club
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was expected to take the box office by storm....
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Maintains Her Focus and Grace on Work Amidst Controversies
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a phenomenal actress in the entertainment industry, is known for her grace and poise...
Recent Stories
Sooraj
Jian Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi reacts after his acquittal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhir
Must Read! Netizens fawn over the bond between junior and his Docman aka Abhir and Abhimanyu, Check out
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Maintains Her Focus and Grace on Work Amidst Controversies
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"
Nancy Marwah
Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie
Interesting! From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie; check out some of the shows that went into a leap with a pregnancy track
Jannat Zubair
Trolled! Jannat Zubair recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues, netizens say “Overacting ki dukan”