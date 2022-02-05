Love Couple! Varun Bangera looks mysterious trying to find out something in Karishma Tanna’s mehndi? Read to know more

MUMBAI: After Mouni Roy's dreamy wedding, popular TV actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau and businessman Varun Bangera today, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

On February 3, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress paired with Varun in white attires at their Haldi ceremony. Yesterday, Karishma shared some glimpses on her Instagram handle from her Mehendi ceremony. For the function, she opted for a yellow lehenga and accessorized it with traditional jewellery. While Karishma caught everyone’s attention, the groom-to-be looked no less than a king in traditional red kurta pajama.

While fans were still gushing over the pictures from the ceremony, a super cute video will melt your hearts. In a video shared by Jyoti Chheda (mehndi artist), the groom-to-be Varun can be seen looking for his name in Karishma’s Mehendi, and not only this, he even helps her dry the henna with a hairdryer.

Karishma and Varun made headlines after the couple got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony last year in November. Karishma had posted a picture with Varun and wrote, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

A source known to the development told "They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind.” The couple has been dating for a while now, and their wedding is scheduled for tomorrow evening at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

