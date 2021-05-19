Love Kwatra roped in for Colors' Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Barrister Babu will soon witness a new entry.

TV actor Love Kwatra has been roped in for a pivotal role in Barrister Babu.

Love Kwatra will be seen playing Chacha's character on the show.

Well, Love's entry in Barrister Babu will witness a major twist in the narrative.

The viewers have seen how Anirudh and Bondita's life has been full of ups and downs.

In the upcoming episode of Barrister Babu, the viewers will see how Bondita will thank Anirudh for helping her in her studies and she will request him to send the notes, in the same way, the next day.

Sampoorna will inform Thakumaa and will find out how the two were communicating and will promise to destroy Anirudh and Bondita’s relationship. She finds the tape recorder and decides to punish Bondita. She will tell Bondita that she will never allow her to become a Barrister and since she chooses education, she has chosen to fight.

Furthermore, she will promise never to spare anyone when the issues are concerning Bondita.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra play the lead roles on the show.

