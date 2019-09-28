Love School 3 fame Mohit Duseja bags Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Duseja, who has earlier been a part of Love School 3, Yeh Ishq Nahi Asaan, and ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2, has bagged Colors’ popular show Bepanah Pyaar.



The Balaji Telefilms’ show, which features Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles, will witness a big twist with the entry of Mohit. The romantic mystery drama has been rather well received by the audience, thanks to its intriguing story and talented cast.



Our sources inform us that Mohit will play Raghbir’s (Pearl) cousin. Initially, Mohit’s character will be shown as a positive one. However, he will have evil motives against Raghbir and his family.



We could not get through to the actor for a comment.



Mohit has begun shooting, and his entry is expected to be telecast very soon.