Love is in the air! Anugun get twinkle-eyed with each other in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

In this video we see that Anubhav and Gungun are sharing some romantic moments together. Fans are super excited to witness the brewing romance between the duo and are speculating that they might get to view some sizzling romance in the future episodes. Take a look at their video.

Mean while Akriti starts a baby cry drama before the family complaining about Anubhav, Charu thus promises to talk to the latter. Therefore, the drama happens because Charu refuses to let Gungun stay in the family when Anubhav brings her home.

Will Anubhav be able to support Gungun during this tough phase?

