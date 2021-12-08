LOVE IS IN THE AIR! From falling and saving each other to Falling in Love; Anupamaa and Anuj have come this far

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "It was Rupali who helped me crack the MOCK SHOOT for Anuj Kapadia", Gaurav Khanna SPILLS some interesting beans about his character and co-stars of StarPlus' Anupamaa

Well, Anuj and Anupamaa's striking romance has been the talk of the town and the fans fondly call them #MaAn.

In the show, we have seen how Anupama and Anuj relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs.

On the show, Anupama and Anuj relationship is always seen going through some difficult space and then the two overcome it and once again begin from a new start.

If one remembers we have seen how when Anuj or Anupama fall or have an accident the two have always been there for each other and supported each other.

Whether is during the Diwali celebrations when Anupama was almost going to fall and Anuj did save her, or whether it was during the night when they were stuck during the rains and when Anupama was about to fall, Anuj always had his hand to save Anupama and no wonder their relationship has become so strong.

With all these precious moments the two of them will develop feelings for each other and soon their romance will begin. The audiences are eagerly waiting for their union to happen.

There is no doubt that both Anuj and Anupama care a lot for each other and though Anuj has been clear with his feelings Anupama hasn't yet been able to understand her feelings for her soon, she too will be confessing her feelings for him.

Currently, in the show, Anuj and Anupamaa are robbed by some local goons, but one of them hurts Anupamaa and seeing Anupamaa in pain, Anuj fights with them. But someone hits on the back of his head and he falls to the ground.

Anupamaa manages to take him to the hospital but the doctor tells her that if he doesn't wake up soon he might go into a coma. Anupamaa is devastated hearing this.

Also read: TWIST! Vanraj insists Anupamaa proceed her life with Anuj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com