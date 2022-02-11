LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Fateh and Tejo to go on a date this valentine's, Jasmine to bring a major shocker in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Jasmine decides to torture the Virks in a new way by making Fateh, Simmi and Mahi her make-up assistants, she makes Fateh do her head massage while ordering Simmi and Mahi to do her facial and other beauty treatments. Fans wish that the scene turns out to be a comic one and Simmi and Mahi must ruin her beauty routine for sure. It would be interesting to see what will Tejo do to stop Jasmine from crossing her limits?

Jasmine has turned Amrik into her puppet, she calls ladies from the NGO to humiliate Fateh and ruin the family's reputation. While Amrik tries to intervene but Jasmine orders him to slap Fateh. At first, he refuses to do so but we all know, Jasmine wouldn't keep calm she pesters him and Fateh also asks him to do what Jasmine is telling him.

In the upcoming episode, Fateh and Tejo are all set to have Valentine's date where she will be dressed in a red saree and Fateh in a stunning Black suit. But, Jasmine isn't going to stay calm, she has surely carved a plan to ruin their date. It would be interesting to see what will she do?

Do you think Amrik will slap Fateh or raise his voice against Jasmine?

What will Tejo and Angad do now?

