LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Ghum Hain Kiskey Pyaar Meiin to witness Mohit and Karishma's romantic track?

The cast and crew of the show keep sharing fun videos and pictures that show how strong their off-screen bond is.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:00
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s serial Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audiences for quite some time now and has been ruling the TRP charts.

One of the main reasons the show is so loved is the actors and the camaraderie they share off-screen.

Recently, we came across a beautiful video of Karishma and Mohit played by Sneha Bhawsar and Vihan Verma respectively.

Check out the video below:

The cute video, shared by Sneha on her social media, shows both of them grooving to the Bollywood romantic song ‘Ambarsariya’ and the video is all things love. The lovely poses which are in sync with the song is sure to make anyone watching go aww.

Meanwhile, in the show, we have seen how there is a conflict between Sai and the family due to which she leaves the house along with her son. They later face an accident, after which Sai goes missing.

Tell us what do you think of this cute video of Vihan and Sneha?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossips.

Disclaimer-We are not targeting anybody personally. We are only writing according to the actor and the show.

Latest Video