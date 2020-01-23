Love is in the air for Heer Shakti 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: The episode starts with a fight between Parmeet and Preeto overvalues. Virat gained consciousness. DSP calls Soham and Heer to question them. Ravi and Mahi are having the conversation was Shanno tell that now Heer will fall for him and Heer will also suffer as Soumya history will repeat. Constable takes Virat's statement. Heer prays to God to save her brothers. Virat sees Heer's face and states that he slipped and fell. Preeto taunts Parmeet for blaming them. Heer looks at Virat. She gets flower from man and goes to see Virat he is sleeping she keep Flowers with a message get well soon. She recalls his proposal. Harak is pleased to see Heer's concern for Rohan. Preeto in jeep tells Rohan to control his aggression. Virat comes in front of the jeep and aims the gun at them. He asks only Heer to get down the jeep. Heer says she is enough to handle him.

Heer dreams about Virat confesses his love for Heer, He Showers, letters and rose petals on her. Preeto looks shocked. Virat gets up from the bed is about to leave Nurse asks him to rest.Virat gives flowers to Nurse and throws letters in dustbin he doesn't need wishes he has doctors.

Heer dances in her room, thinking about Virat and sings mere khwabon me jo Aaye….Shanno comes there and asks Heer about the incident. Heer tells that she didn’t know the guy and met him for the first time in college. Shanno says if you have anything in your heart for him then can tell me.