LOVE IS IN THE AIR! 'I would take her away in her sleep' Yeh Rishta's Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in a CANDID conversation with FANS

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

In the live session with Akshara and Abhimanyu, fans had some interesting questions for the duo, check out what they had to share:

Why did Abhimanyu have such a thought?

There is an easy way out and the difficult way out and the easiest I felt was running away. We don't know what will the family members tell and how would they react to this. So yes, I thought let's run away, get married and then come back to the families. Then would surely accept it.

Will Akshara choose her family or love?

Excitedly Harshad revealed, I will make her run away, she wouldn't even know, she will sleep and I will take her away. I would take her with the bed. We have to anyway go to the nearby temple, I will bring Maa, who will come from Akshara's family?

Talking about Weddings in COVID times, they revealed, The grand wedding wouldn't take place in such situations. We would surely have the hush-hush one for time being. The grand one will happen post-COVID, for now, let's call the pandit in the room and get married.

What could be the new twist?

I think everything is a major surprise, even the accident scene was a major surprise for us and in the writing aspect too. So yes, it could be a surprise or a dream sequence for sure.

The tree sequence surely made Harshad look like Spiderman?

Harshad reveals, Well, well, Mat pucho, after the scene my condition was quite interesting the next day.

