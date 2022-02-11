Love is the Air! Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer spill beans on their first Valentine’s Day plans

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer made the headlines soon after the controversial show launched as they fell head over heels for one another. The lovebirds’ romance wasn’t just for cameras given that the two are still together and are set to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.

Also Read: Gossip! Is Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgl playing the lead role in Naagin 6?

Talking about his big plans for his first Valentine’s Day with Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal with a light heart said, “Ab yeh bolegi ki mai Valentine’s Day mein believe hi nahi karti, yeh karte hai toh inhi se puch lijiye (laugh).”

But sharing how he plans on making their first V-Day special, Ieshaan added, “Valentine’s Day is just another day where you have to just treat the other person better.” While Miesha added, “That should be all the days,” the actor continued, “It should be all the days, but uss din kuch extra karna padta hai.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Splitsvilla 10 winner Basser Ali reveals why he couldn’t do Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp

Talking about his and Miesha Iyer’s plans for the day, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “As such koi plans nahi hai, but we will keep it very real, we will go for dinner, we will spend some good time together and that’s it. I mean zarrori nahi hai ki aapko kuch fancy karna hi karna hai Valentine’s Day pe. Anyways, we go out for vacations and all of that, maybe we will go out to Dubai or some… I mean I’m really dying to go to the hills, toh maybe we will plan a vacation to the hills or something of that sort.”

Credit: koimoi