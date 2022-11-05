Love is in the Air! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates rumoured girlfriend Nazila Sitashi’s birthday, scroll down to know more

Munawar Faruqui recently won the Lock Upp trophy
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 10:41
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has been surfacing headlines for his rumoured girlfriend with whom the Lock Upp winner has been posting some romantic pics on his social media. Munawar has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi since a while. It was her birthday, and Munawar Faruqui made sure that he took time off to be with her.

From a lovely birthday cake to red roses and a yummy non-veg meal, it looked like a swell affair. With chicken fish curry, fish fry and French fries being on the platter, it looked like a heavenly treat. Nazila Sitashi is a Gujarati model who is from Muscat. Munawar Faruqui and she twinned in matching outfits for the special day. 

She is known as Bubby and fans have started referring to her as Bhabhi. Lock Upp was made by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra came as the jailor.

On Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui did speak about Nazila. She introduced herself to the world at the after party. Everyone met his Bubby.

Birthday celebrations between lovers are incomplete without a bouquet of red roses. Munawar Faruqui got one for his beloved Nazila. He did not reveal when they were dating.

Nazila Sitashi is 20 years old, and she is from Muscat. She is a fashion, fitness and food enthusiast. Nazila Sitashi is signed up by one of the top Instagram influencers agencies. 

Credit: BollywoodLife

