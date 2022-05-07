Love is in the air! Natasa Stankovic can’t keep calm as husband Hardik Pandya unleashes his inner model in these pictures

One of the most popular and adorable couples, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic leave fans and followers in awe of their beautiful camaraderie.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stancovic

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and adorable couples, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic leave fans and followers in awe of their beautiful camaraderie. The couple is blessed with a son. Little Agastya is often seen having a fun time with his mom and dad, and the trio certainly sets major family goals.

Talking about Hardik Pandya, the cricketer has time and again shared pictures not only from his professional life but also his personal life. The cricketer is very close to his family. He often comes up with interesting videos and pictures featuring him with his wife and son. And Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s social media PDA is also adorable. Recently, the cricketer shared a series of pictures.

In the pictures, he can be seen posing stylishly, unleashing his inner model. To accompany the pictures, he wrote a cool caption. “Hp’s day out I would say,” he wrote, and it elicited interesting reactions from his fans as well as his wife Natasa Stankovic. While his fans showered him with love, his wife took to the comment section and wrote, “My baby is on”

Well, there is no doubt that the two set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stancovic surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 by announcing their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020.

What is your opinion on the same? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

