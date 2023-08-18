Love is In the Air! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma leave fans awestruck with their amazing chemistry and these pictures are proof

Here, we'll look at some of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's most endearing photos, which are likely to leave you speechless with their chemistry. The duo never fails to slay couple goals and their chemistry is admired by their fans.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 18:14
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a massive fan following. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and sparks flew between them. Hence, their love story began. Both have left the show as the show took a leap.

Without a doubt, Neil and Aishwarya have established themselves as a major couple role model on television. They post a lot of images online, which makes them highly active on social media. Many a times, Aishwarya and Neil create humorous videos and pictures for their fans to enjoy their stunning chemistry. 

Also read: Aishwarya Sharma on her chemistry with Neil Bhatt: We got along really well in no time and I still get compliments from fans

Here, we'll look at some of these couple's most endearing photos, which are likely to leave you speechless with their chemistry.

Neil and Aishwarya are causing a stir after sharing a sweet photo and seem to be quite in love. Their incredible chemistry is completed by Aishwarya's humorous and carefree demeanour and his cool character.

Neil and Aishwarya are the perfect companions for each other. Their respective crazinesses have been complemented by one another. While constantly supporting one another.

They make a hot combination since they get along well and look terrific together. Many of their photos feature their sultry chemistry.

They appear to be made for each other based on their photos, and recently, after Aishwarya's return from South Africa, it was clear that she and Neil Bhatt were deeply in love.

The duo never fails to slay couple goals as they twin for special occasions and wear similar attire. Other couples have always been inspired by their wonderful camaraderie.

Also read:Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Virat LASHES OUT on Sayi

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Virat Paakhi GHKKPM Ayesha Singh Harshad Arora Sai SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 18:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani aka Bina from Barsatein is all praises for her co-star Shivangi Joshi, check it out
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Exclusive! “The track goes on with clarity and surety. There’s no confusion.”Actor Gireesh Sahdev aka Kailash from Katha Ankahee on what worked out for the show
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a hindi adaptation of the Turkish serial “...
Vanshaj: Destruction! Sangram’s quick plan results in a huge fire breakout
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “I would really want to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and others” - Nikhil Bhambri
MUMBAI: Actor Nikhil Bhambri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his contribution. He is indeed...
Katha Ankahee: Plans and Plots! Teji and Maya to use Aarav against Katha and Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Intense! Reyansh pulls Aradhana close, asks her to believe in him
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Aarav Kumar
Must Read! Aarav Kumar – the Star Kid who has been away from the limelight
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanaaz Irani
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani aka Bina from Barsatein is all praises for her co-star Shivangi Joshi, check it out
Gireesh Sahdev
Exclusive! “The track goes on with clarity and surety. There’s no confusion.”Actor Gireesh Sahdev aka Kailash from Katha Ankahee on what worked out for the show
RUBINA DILAIK
Yum! Rubina Dilaik makes everyone drool as she posts her yum breakfast on socials, take a look
DISHA PARMAR
Wow! Disha Parmar shares her secret to fitness during her third trimester, take a look
RUPALI GANGULY
Nostalgic! Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah and the rest of the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunite, fans struck with nostalgia
kaveri Priyam
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan