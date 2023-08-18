Love is In the Air! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma leave fans awestruck with their amazing chemistry and these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a massive fan following. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and sparks flew between them. Hence, their love story began. Both have left the show as the show took a leap.

Without a doubt, Neil and Aishwarya have established themselves as a major couple role model on television. They post a lot of images online, which makes them highly active on social media. Many a times, Aishwarya and Neil create humorous videos and pictures for their fans to enjoy their stunning chemistry.

Here, we'll look at some of these couple's most endearing photos, which are likely to leave you speechless with their chemistry.

Neil and Aishwarya are causing a stir after sharing a sweet photo and seem to be quite in love. Their incredible chemistry is completed by Aishwarya's humorous and carefree demeanour and his cool character.

Neil and Aishwarya are the perfect companions for each other. Their respective crazinesses have been complemented by one another. While constantly supporting one another.

They make a hot combination since they get along well and look terrific together. Many of their photos feature their sultry chemistry.

They appear to be made for each other based on their photos, and recently, after Aishwarya's return from South Africa, it was clear that she and Neil Bhatt were deeply in love.

The duo never fails to slay couple goals as they twin for special occasions and wear similar attire. Other couples have always been inspired by their wonderful camaraderie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.