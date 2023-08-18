Love is In the Air! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma slay major couple leaving everyone Awestruck by their stunning chemistry

Here, we'll look at some of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's most endearing photos, which are likely to leave you speechless with their chemistry. The duo never fails to slay couple goals and their chemistry is admired by their fans.
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a massive fan following. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and sparks flew between them. Hence, their love story began. Both have left the show as the show took a leap.

Without a doubt, Neil and Aishwarya have established themselves as a major couple role model on television. They post a lot of images online, which makes them highly active on social media. Many times, Aishwarya and Neil create humorous videos and pictures for their fans to enjoy their stunning chemistry.

Also read: Aishwarya Sharma on her chemistry with Neil Bhatt: We got along really well in no time and I still get compliments from fans

Here, we'll look at some of these couple's most endearing photos, which are likely to leave you speechless with their chemistry.

Neil and Aishwarya are causing a stir after sharing a sweet photo and seem to be quite in love. Their incredible chemistry is completed by Aishwarya's humorous and carefree demeanour and his cool character.

Neil and Aishwarya are the perfect companions for each other. Their respective crazinesses have been complemented by one another. While constantly supporting one another.

They make a hot combination since they get along well and look terrific together. Many of their photos feature their sultry chemistry.

They appear to be made for each other based on their photos, and recently, after Aishwarya's return from South Africa, it was clear that she and Neil Bhatt were deeply in love.

The duo never fails to slay couple goals as they twins for special occasions or wear similar attire. Other couples have always been inspired by their wonderful combination.

Also read:Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Virat LASHES OUT on Sayi

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Virat Paakhi GHKKPM Ayesha Singh Harshad Arora Sai SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 18:14

