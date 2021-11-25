LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Sanju develops feelings for Sid in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na has become one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The makers have roped in some of the amazing actors of the small screens who are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

We all know how Koel and Nikhil's life is in danger and soon, we all will see how the cadets will come to her rescue.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Deshmukh on his character in Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I want to play double-role someday, shares how he had also auditioned for THIS role in the show

Meanwhile, the show is all set to witness some light-hearted moments between Sid and Sanjana.

We all know that Sid has fallen for Sanjana, however, she kept herself away from him.

But it seems Sanjana will finally realise her feelings for Sid in the episodes ahead.

The viewers will see Sanjana getting all romantic with Sid during their commando training.

She has started feeling differently for Sanju and realised that he is special to her.

Meanwhile, Koel's problems don't seem to end.

A piece of news is spread by Abhay about a cadet from Pakrakram SAF helping Koel and her kid Nikhil to run away.

Monami and Sid are tense about Koel's safety.

Is this the beginning of Sid and Sanjana's love story? What do you think?

How will the cadets save Koel and Nikhil from Abhay? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Deshmukh on accepting Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I have never played such a role, so I didn't want to miss this chance