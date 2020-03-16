Love Is In The Air! Take a sneak peek at the sensuous romance of Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi and Rishi

After coming home, Rishi in his full confidence defends Lakshmi as she cannot poison someone, and Malishka gets irked seeing Rishi defending Lakshmi.

 

Lakshmi and Rishi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry.

The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively, whereas actress Maera Mishra aka Malishka plays the grey shade character.

Rohit and Aishwarya are one of the most loved couples in the telly town. Their fans tag them as #Rishi and #Rohish.

Not only is their onscreen chemistry loved by all, but their off-screen bond also garners a lot of audience attention.

Talking about the track of the show, a lot of ups and downs are witnessed in the show as Lakshmi is arrested and Rishi put in his all efforts to save her from this big hurdle.

After coming home, Rishi in his full confidence defends Lakshmi as she cannot poison someone, and Malishka gets irked seeing Rishi defending Lakshmi. On the other hand, Neelam stops him from saving Lakshmi. He promises to save her at any cost.

In the midst of all, we came across a video, where we saw Rishi Oberoi aka Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi enjoying their romantic time with each other. In the background, we could hear "Aye Udi Udi", a song which was sung by singer Adnan Sami. The song is from Rani Mukherjee and Vivek Oberoi starrer film Saathiya.

Rohit collaborated with Aishwarya for this video and captioned it, “RISHMI in parallel universe.”

Have a look at his video!

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay tuned to us.

