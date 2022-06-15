Love is in the air! Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti has fallen for Rajeev aka Ankur Verma in Parineetii

Pari helps Rajeev with his pillow. He smiles looking at her. Neeti runs around looking for Rajeev. She goes in the wrong ICU.

Love is in the air! Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti has fallen for Rajeev aka Ankur Verma in Parineetii

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same man. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

In this video, we see Neeti aka Tanvi Dogra has started developing feelings for Rajeev aka Ankur Verma. Take a look at their romantic moments in this video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Pari helps Rajeev with his pillow. He smiles looking at her. Neeti runs around looking for Rajeev. She goes in the wrong ICU. Neeti says there’s no Sanju here. He says the staff might not know. Tai ji meets Rajeev and says how are you now? He says I am much better now. Chandrika says Pari prayed for him.

