Love is in the Air! Tejasswi Prakash gives insights into her Valentine’s Day celebration with beau Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving ‘couple goals’ to their fans. The two are doing their best to spend as much time as possible and get to know each other better. TejRan even made sure to make some sweet memories on Valentine’s Day. The Bigg Boss 15 winner took Instagram and shared a few stories giving her fans a glimpse into their V Day celebrations.

Going by Tejasswi Prakash’s Insta story, Karan Kundrra seemingly decorated the home with balloons, that too, heart-shaped one, flowers, and more. Not just that, he even used TejRan’s sweet memories that were put up on the wall in the form of photo frames. Their nicknames Sunny and Laddoo were also on the wall!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also went Insta live with fans and they said many cute things that made all their fans in awww! For instance, the Bigg Boss runner-up said he will take care of her forever.

The Naagin 6 actress then also penned a note in Punjabi for Karan. She wrote, “Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra”.

Karan Kundrra then shared a lovey-dovey post on Instagram for his ladylove that read, ‘When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it’s ever been @tejasswiprakash.’

Credit: koimoi