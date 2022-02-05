LOVE IS IN THE AIR! The music video of Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa reminds fans of YRHPK's MishBir

MUMBAI: AbhiRa's wedding has turned into a grand festival on television, Harshad and Pranali look like a match made in heaven for the show.

Fans have been all hearts for AbhiRa and their wedding is around the corner, viewers can't keep calm. Well, now we got to know the exact location of the wedding which is Samode Palace in Jaipur. The venue is indeed breathtaking and we can surely say that Abhi is keeping his promise of giving Akshara a fairytale wedding like Kartik and Naira.

Well, apart from surprising her with a fairytale wedding, he also has a special single just for the wedding. We have seen Rajan Shahi giving the fans a grand cinematic experience with the wedding sequences in his show. We had earlier seen #Kaira's music video and even #Mishbir's dessert romance.

The BTS reminds us of YRHPK's Mishbir's music video, with the same white dunes of sand and gorgeous attires for the duo, check it out:

Currently, Akshara is finally dressed and both #AbhiRa go as a happy couple to the Mandaps. They see different mandaps, while Shefali and Mahima taunt Parth that he is useless and needs to learn something from Abhimanyu. The duo finally has the Haldi ceremony together, later Akshara decides to try her lehenga once, here Aarohi is petrified as she cannot find Akshu's wedding lehenga, and Neil tries to help her but they are unable to find it.

Akshara comes crying and tells them that Aarohi forgot to take the lehenga and Abhimanyu taunts her by saying she isn't worth giving any responsibility.

