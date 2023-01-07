Love triangle alert: COLORS’ 'Saavi Ki Savaari' turns the tables with a riveting twist

MUMBAI: Saavi's journey in COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari' continues to captivate viewers with its riveting story. With each episode, the storyline continues to mesmerize viewers, weaving a tale of love, heartbreak, and unexpected twists. The latest development showcases Saavi (played by Samridhii Shukla) and Nityam’s (Farman Haider) divorce and Saavi’s engagement with her childhood friend, Manav. Just when everything seems to be sailing smoothly, the story introduces a shocking twist. On the day of Saavi and Manav's wedding, amidst pouring rain, Nityam unexpectedly takes a bold step. He kneels before Saavi, the bride, and confesses his feelings for her. This unexpected declaration of love puts Saavi in a dilemma, and she is torn between her first love and the promise she made to her childhood friend, Manav. Will Saavi and Nityam ultimately choose to re-marry each other and rekindle their love? Will Saavi honour her commitment to Manav and move forward with their planned union?

Talking about the twist in the show, Farman Haider says, “I am deeply grateful for the immense love and support that viewers have shown towards 'Saavi Ki Savaari'. As the storyline takes an unexpected turn, there are thrilling surprises waiting for the audience. This show has given me recognition as Nityam, and I am thrilled to breathe life into this fresh narrative. Nityam's character becomes bold and vulnerable in this segment, unafraid to bare his heart. I sincerely hope that viewers embrace this new side of Nityam. The upcoming trajectory of the show promises to be a captivating rollercoaster ride for the audience, and I am eagerly awaiting their response. Thank you for joining us on this exhilarating journey."

Talking about the twist in the show, Samridhii Shukla says, “Playing Saavi has been an exhilarating and deeply inspiring journey for me. Her story is a testament to the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit, as she confronts and conquers numerous challenges, unearthing her inner strength along the way. Bringing this character to life has truly enriched me as an actor, and I am grateful for the tremendous support I receive from my co-actors and the dedicated crew of the show. Their unwavering encouragement brings out the best in me. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers whose love and support have been a constant source of motivation. Your affection and appreciation mean the world to me. Thank you for joining us on this remarkable ride."

Stay tuned to ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm only on COLORS