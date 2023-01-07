Love triangle alert: COLORS’ 'Saavi Ki Savaari' turns the tables with a riveting twist

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 17:00
Saavi Ki Savaari

MUMBAI: Saavi's journey in COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari' continues to captivate viewers with its riveting story. With each episode, the storyline continues to mesmerize viewers, weaving a tale of love, heartbreak, and unexpected twists. The latest development showcases Saavi (played by Samridhii Shukla) and Nityam’s (Farman Haider) divorce and Saavi’s engagement with her childhood friend, Manav. Just when everything seems to be sailing smoothly, the story introduces a shocking twist. On the day of Saavi and Manav's wedding, amidst pouring rain, Nityam unexpectedly takes a bold step. He kneels before Saavi, the bride, and confesses his feelings for her. This unexpected declaration of love puts Saavi in a dilemma, and she is torn between her first love and the promise she made to her childhood friend, Manav. Will Saavi and Nityam ultimately choose to re-marry each other and rekindle their love? Will Saavi honour her commitment to Manav and move forward with their planned union? 

Talking about the twist in the show, Farman Haider says, “I am deeply grateful for the immense love and support that viewers have shown towards 'Saavi Ki Savaari'. As the storyline takes an unexpected turn, there are thrilling surprises waiting for the audience. This show has given me recognition as Nityam, and I am thrilled to breathe life into this fresh narrative. Nityam's character becomes bold and vulnerable in this segment, unafraid to bare his heart. I sincerely hope that viewers embrace this new side of Nityam. The upcoming trajectory of the show promises to be a captivating rollercoaster ride for the audience, and I am eagerly awaiting their response. Thank you for joining us on this exhilarating journey."

Talking about the twist in the show, Samridhii Shukla says, “Playing Saavi has been an exhilarating and deeply inspiring journey for me. Her story is a testament to the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit, as she confronts and conquers numerous challenges, unearthing her inner strength along the way. Bringing this character to life has truly enriched me as an actor, and I am grateful for the tremendous support I receive from my co-actors and the dedicated crew of the show. Their unwavering encouragement brings out the best in me. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers whose love and support have been a constant source of motivation. Your affection and appreciation mean the world to me. Thank you for joining us on this remarkable ride."

Stay tuned to ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm only on COLORS

Love triangle Colors Saavi Ki Savaari Samridhii Shukla Saavi Nityam Farman Haider Manav Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oops! Sahiba is unable to create a good impression in front of the clients
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Shocking! Salman Khan fumed during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and lashes out at Jad Hadid like never before
MUMBAI : The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan comes and gives...
Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut and Aveneet Kaur’s dancing video goes viral; netizens say, “Dance kam mukkebaji zyada lag rahi hai”
MUMBAI : Avneet Kaur made her Hindi film debut with Kangana Ranaut’s production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie,...
Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding
MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. It was attended by many politicians and from...
Exclusive! Mrinal Dutt talks about his character in Ishq Next Door, “He is someone who is looking for Ishq”
MUMBAI: Mrinal Dutt has been a part of many TV shows, movies, and OTT series. The actor will next be seen in the series...
Exclusive! Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Actor Adrija Sinha roped in for Reliance Entertainment’s new OTT series!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut and Aveneet Kaur’s dancing video goes viral; netizens say, “Dance kam mukkebaji zyada lag rahi hai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Faisal Shaikh
Congratulations! Faisal Shaikh hits a major milestone; celebrates it in this special way
Mayank Verma
EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actor Mayank Verma to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
Krishan Bhargav
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Krishan Bhargav to enter & TV's show Doosri Maa
Ishaan Dhawan
Exclusive! Ishaan Dhawan opens up on his journey in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, shares about his bond with co-star Riya Sharma and much more
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sayeed Quadri, Faaiz Anwar and A.M Turaz to grace the show
Vishal Sharma
Exclusive! Vishal Sharma bags Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin