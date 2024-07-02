Lovely! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s Sheeba Akshdeep shares sweet birthday wishes to THIS co-star, check out the unseen pictures

Sheeba has a huge fan following and loves to share reels, anecdotes and skin care routines on her social media page. Recently she shared some sweet birthday wishes for her co-star Ankita Sharma and also shared some unseen pictures.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 12:17
Sheeba Akshdeep

MUMBAI: Actress Sheeba Akashdeep who has been part of many Hindi films in the past has been winning hearts with her portrayal of the character Pammi Sood. Her performance has really brought another arc to the storyline and she is slowly becoming a household name with her role in this top Star Plus show. 

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Heartbreak Looms for Kunal and Vandana Post Honeymoon

Sheeba has a huge fan following and loves to share reels, anecdotes and skin care routines on her social media page. Recently she shared some sweet birthday wishes for her co-star Ankita Sharma and also shared some unseen pictures. Check out her pictures;

As per the current track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, As Mrunal and Bobby's marriage unfolds, cracks begin to surface in Kunal and Vandana's seemingly perfect life. Bobby finds himself trapped in Mrunal's web, and the repercussions threaten to shatter the happiness Kunal and Vandana have built together. Amidst the turmoil, the once blissful bond between Kunal and Vandana faces its biggest challenge yet, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Also Read- Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Rajan Shahi Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Director’s Kut Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 12:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project
MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their...
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success
MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Wow! Pushpa 3 is loading, soon we can hear something about the 3rd part
MUMBAI:Movie Pushpa is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that has great names like Allu Arjun...
Hottie! Karmma calling actress Waluscha De Sousa is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI:Actress and model, Waluscha De Sousa made her debut in the 2016 Hindi film ‘Fan’ starring Shahrukh Khan.Waluscha...
Woah! Do you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla continues working as a voiceover artist? Dubbed for THIS popular actress
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a very popular television program. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are the...
Kya Baat Hai! Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadaalia catches up with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi and THESE contestants take a look
MUMBAI: Udaariyan actor Kamal Dadialla has been a well-known face on Indian Television. She was recently seen in the...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Reddy
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success
Latest Videos
Related Stories
PRIYNAKA
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project
Samridhii Shukla
Woah! Do you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla continues working as a voiceover artist? Dubbed for THIS popular actress
Kamal Dadaalia
Kya Baat Hai! Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadaalia catches up with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi and THESE contestants take a look
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta
MUST READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta walking out hand in hand from Abhishek Kumar's party leaves netizens awestruck; call him a TRUE GENTLEMAN!
Bhagya Lakshmi
Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt
Ankita
What! Ankita Lokhande finally breaks her silence on Mannara Chopra being the third runner-up of the show