Lovely! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s Sheeba Akshdeep shares sweet birthday wishes to THIS co-star, check out the unseen pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Sheeba Akashdeep who has been part of many Hindi films in the past has been winning hearts with her portrayal of the character Pammi Sood. Her performance has really brought another arc to the storyline and she is slowly becoming a household name with her role in this top Star Plus show.

Sheeba has a huge fan following and loves to share reels, anecdotes and skin care routines on her social media page. Recently she shared some sweet birthday wishes for her co-star Ankita Sharma and also shared some unseen pictures. Check out her pictures;

As per the current track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, As Mrunal and Bobby's marriage unfolds, cracks begin to surface in Kunal and Vandana's seemingly perfect life. Bobby finds himself trapped in Mrunal's web, and the repercussions threaten to shatter the happiness Kunal and Vandana have built together. Amidst the turmoil, the once blissful bond between Kunal and Vandana faces its biggest challenge yet, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

