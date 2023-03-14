Lovely! Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De spills the beans on the guest list from the BB house for her wedding with Michael

Sreejita is now all set to tie the knot with her fiance Michael on 1st July 2023. The couple will have a Christian wedding in Germany and a Bengali wedding in Goa.
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following. She grabbed quite a bit of attention for her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss recently.

Sreejita is now all set to tie the knot with her fiance Michael on 1st July 2023. The couple will have a Christian wedding in Germany and a Bengali wedding in Goa. The latter has become quite a popular destination for Bengali celebs to have a wedding. Celebs like Rajeev Sen, Puja Banerjee and yesterday Krishna Mukerjee tied the knot there. 

Sreejita and Michael BP have been dating for a long time now where the later is a senior executive in a German firm. 

Talking about the guest list, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakaray have reportedly confirmed that they will be attending Sreejita’s dreamy wedding. The Uttaran actress said that she has no plans of quitting acting anytime soon and will continue staying in India for 4-5 years. The actress also said that lots of prep work for the work is pending like deciding on the invitations and clothes. 

Looks like we have a big fat Indian wedding coming up this year.

