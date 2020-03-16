Lovely! Check out Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan of Imlie's shot with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya

Fahmaan Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar are the two most loved actors of television and a lesser known fact is that the two actors have worked togther and had shared screen space together on a show.
dheera-farman

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan currently is the most loved actor on television, the audience have connected and loved his character Aryan which he is essaying in the serial Imlie.

Fahmaan made an entry in the show a few months ago. Within no time, the actor was able to make a place in everyone's heart with his stellar performance.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs dedicated to the show and the actor and the fans keep bestowing lot of love and support on them.

The fans are loving his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and they have termed them as one of the most loved couples of television.

Today Fahmaan which his character Ayran has become a household name and though somehow he replaced the character of Aditya through his acting chops he made his place in the audience’s heart.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's performance in this UNSEEN video will leave you SPELLBOUND

Now one of the fan clubs shared a #Throwback video where one can see Fahmaan working with Dheeraj Dhoopar in the serial Kundali Bhagya.

Where he had essayed the role of a old man a bit of a negative role but he is not recognizable in the scene.

The fans have got excited to see both of them on screen together as many of them didn't even know that the two had worked together.

In the video one can see Fahmaan Khan dressed as a old guy and how he tries to enter the place where Dheeraj’s is entering and his look is commendable as one cannot recognize him.

Well, today both the actors have made a huge name in the world of television and have a huge fan following.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Imlie: OMG! Aryan meets his old friend Jyoti; Imlie invites her home

