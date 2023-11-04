Lovely! Check out the awesome bond between Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and Randeep Rai

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars where the show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The current track of the show is about the show going for a three year’s leap.

Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Priya Gives a Befitting Reply to Nandini

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

Actors Randeep Rai (Raghav), Hiten Tejwani (Lakhan Kapoor) and Niti Taylor (Prachi) have been impressing the audience after the leap and viewers cannot get enough of the twists and turns that the characters are bringing in the show.

Previously Niti had shared a post tagging Hiten Tejwani and captioned it, “Reel-ity vs Reality! Grateful for learning and sharing happy moments behind the scenes!! LK sir & Prachi.”

Check out their camaraderie in this video below;

Also Read- Ajay Nagrath becomes part of This incident on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, check out his reaction

What do you think of the bond that Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and Hiten Tejwani?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…