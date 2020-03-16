Lovely! Dipika Kakkar’s special gesture towards her father will melt your heart

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was highly lauded for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares insights from her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an IDEAL BAHU!

The actress recently shared a new vlog where she showed her fans how she celebrated her father’s birthday. Where they cut the cake at midnight and Shoaib, who was busy with shooting, wished his father–in–law through a call.

In the video, the actress also credits her father for her success where she says that whatever she is today, it’s because of his love and support.

She also pampered her father with lots of gifts which had shirts, shoes and a mobile bag.

At one point, her father also got emotional. Dipika’s sister–in–law also gifted her father lots of things and made him feel special.

Well, there is no doubt that Dipika is doting daughter and this special gesture of the actress will definitely melt your heart.

