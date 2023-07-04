Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of Faisu and Jannat’s friendship

Jannat and Faisu are one of the most loved couples on television. Now, fans celebrate the anniversary of Jannat and Faisu’s friendship.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 14:04
JANNAT / FAISU

MUMBAI:  Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, he even made headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed a lot of daredevil stunts and conquered his fears.

He was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva began her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her as a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist. She gained immense popularity and acclaim for her performances.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in the popular Colors TV show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

The two are loved by the audience and fans believe that they are in a relationship and aren’t confessing about it.

Currently, fans are celebrating the friendship anniversary of Jannat and Faisu.

It was on this date, 7th of April 2019 that the two met and a new bond of friendship began between them.

It has been four years since this friendship and nothing has changed between them, as they still give major friendship goals.

They both were seen last in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they both reached the finale and completed all the dare-devil stunts.

Their chemistry is loved by the audience and fans wish to watch them in a project together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Mr.Faisu is MESMERISED by Jannat Zubair’s BEAUTY

 

Jannat Zubair Faisu Rohit Shetty Kapil Sharma Amitabh Bachchan Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Voot Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 14:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian
MUMBAI :   We all know the importance of the saying 'Health is wealth'. The unprecedented times of Covid only made us...
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Pranali Rathod...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
MUMBAI : While Radha goes to office, Mohan gets Gungun ready for school, but he creates a mess and spills the whole...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini puts forth conditions for Radha
MUMBAI :In Wednesday’s episode of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha, the viewers will see Damini scolding Mohan for allowing...
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute

Latest Video

Related Stories
biggest
Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian
ye rishta
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
became the pillar
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
Gangau
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is gearing up for the high-voltage drama amidst the backdrop of Gangau
Diya Aur Baati
Rest in peace! Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid's father passes away