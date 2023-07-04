Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of the beginning of Faisu and Jannat’S friendship

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, he even made headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed a lot of daredevil stunts and conquered his fears.

He was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva began her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her as a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and acclaim for her performances.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in the popular Colors TV show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

The two are loved by the audience and the fans feel that they are in a relationship and aren’t confessing about it.

Now the fans have come out and are celebrating the friendship anniversary of Jannat and Faisu.

It was on this date 7th of April 2019 that the two met and a new bond of friendship has begun between them.

It’s been four years of this new friendship and nothing has changed between them as they still give major friendship goals.

They both were seen last in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where they both reach the finale of the show and they completed all the dare-devil stunts.

Their chemistry is loved by the audience and now the fans would want to see them in a project together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Mr.Faisu is MESMERISED by Jannat Zubair’s BEAUTY