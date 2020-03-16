Lovely! Fans' most ADORED AbhiRa moment is THIS, Check out

Abhimanyu has hidden his condition from Akshara to prevent her from fussing over him as Akshara decides to focus on her dreams finally.

AbhiRa

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu has hidden his condition from Akshara to prevent her from fussing over him as Akshara decides to focus on her dreams finally. Abhimanyu later realizes that his injury is more serious than he thought. 

He learns that the chances of recovery are pretty low. He distances himself from Akshara and makes her hate him without telling her the real problem. Manjiri notices Abhimnayu being unnecessarily aggressive with Akshara and condemns his actions.

This time, we’ve come across what seems like fan’s most adored AbhiRa moment and we can’t wait to share it with you, so check it out:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SREE (@abhira_magic)

 

Tell us in the comments how much you loved this moment and how many times you re-watched it.

Latest Video