Lovely! Fans' most ADORED AbhiRa moment is THIS, Check out

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu has hidden his condition from Akshara to prevent her from fussing over him as Akshara decides to focus on her dreams finally. Abhimanyu later realizes that his injury is more serious than he thought.

He learns that the chances of recovery are pretty low. He distances himself from Akshara and makes her hate him without telling her the real problem. Manjiri notices Abhimnayu being unnecessarily aggressive with Akshara and condemns his actions.

