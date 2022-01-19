Lovely! Fans want TejRan to get married after the Bigg Boss show wraps up

MUMBAI : Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approved of their relationship over a video call.

Fans who have been shipping for TejRan for months now started expressing their joy and excitement saying that they can't wait to see them getting married after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. People also couldn't stop talking about how Karan was asking Tejasswi to smile at him while she was doing dishes.

@OpinionExe wrote, “Don’t be surprised u guys finale ke kuch din baad hi aapko engagement ya roke ki news aajaye.”

@ShiningSaraa wrote, “LKaran looks so happy now as he got the answers he wanted. He is madly in love with her guys & can’t afford to lose her.”

Tejasswi's brother over a video call informed her that even their mother likes Karan. When Karan teased Tejasswi by asking her brother how did they tolerated her for all these years, he said, "Karan now she is your responsibility." Hearing this, both Karan and Tejasswi couldn't contain their joy.

