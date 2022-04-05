Lovely! Ishaan Khatter visits, celebrates Eid with this famous television actor and we are all hearts!

MUMBAI: After making his debut as a child artist in Shahid Kapoor’s Vaah Life Ho to Aisi, Ishaan Khatter promised to be one of the finest actors of Bollywood. He proved this with his first full-fledged debut titled Beyond the Clouds.

The actor debuted in Karan Johar’s Dhadak and was paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He showed his magic here too, and we all loved this fresh new pair in Bollywood.

Recently he was last seen in Khaali Peeli pairing opposite Chunky Panday’s doting daughter – Ananaya Panday and in the Don't Look Up as a cameo role.

His performance was quite appreciated by all.

But here we burst the bubble, as Ishaan Khatter visited and celebrated his Eid with television actor Aasif Sheikh who is seen in &tv’s show – Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Vibhuti Mishra.

Aasif took to his social media and shared the glimpses of the same. He captioned the pictures as, “Moments with Family. Eid 2022.”

Have a look at these glimpses.

Well, aren’t these glimpses very adorable? Do let us know your views.

