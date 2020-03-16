Lovely! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s THIS special gesture for their fans will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants.

They were the two popular contestants in the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

Now we came across a video where the two had come for an event and were very busy with the paps and that’s when they took out time and clicked selfies with their fans and this gesture of the actors was loved by their fans.

There is no doubt that both Karan and Tejasswi have always told in their interviews that they respect their fans and they know whatever they are its because of them.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple. They are also a massive name in the world of television.

