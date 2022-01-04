Lovely! Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia and family were tested COVID positive; wife Kanchi Kaul updates on social media that they are fine and have tested negative as they celebrate Christmas

MUMBAI : The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling with the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But seems like the virus is hitting back at the world and a lot of people are being tested COVID positive again.

The cases are increasing in the country and many different cities are bringing his tough and regulations to curb the rise of the cases.

The entertainment industry has been affected once again as actors have been contracting the virus and are testing COVID positive.

Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora, Prem Chopra, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakul Mehta are a few of the names who have been tested COVID positive.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi and his family were tested COVID positive a few weeks back.

Shabir’s wife Kanchi Kaul took on to social media and updated about her health to fans and well-wishers.

Kanchi shared pictures of their Christmas celebration post-testing negative and she captioned the post saying “When even #santa had to wait till we tested NEGATIVE. The holiday season is a time for good surprises !! unfortunately, ours came wrapped in a spike protein #covid_19. Fortunately, when your kids are young enough, dates can be moved according to your convenience so today was our #christmas !!!!!!!

In the video, one can see how beautifully Kanchi as decorated the house for Christmas and so many gifts are lined up and the kids seems to be super excited to celebrate the festival and open their gifts. Especially, the Christmas tree looks so beautiful.

Well, we are happy to know that Shabir and his family are out of the COVID zone and have finally recovered and tested negative.

The cases are still rising in the country and Tellychakkar requests its readers to stay safe and to take all precautions and follow all protocols.

