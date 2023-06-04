Lovely! Meet Pranali Rathod aka Akshara’s best friend

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. The actress has shared adorable pictures with her best friend
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 09:18
Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Pranali Rathod talks about playing a pregnant woman in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, “I wish I got pregnant in the show earlier”

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. The actress has shared adorable pictures with her best friend Pratika Bhosale. Pratika is a communication/PR professional who previously used to work on Voot and Voot Select prior to ZEE5.

Check out their fun pictures together here;

Also Read- Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

What do you think of the above pictures?

Let us know in the comments below.

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara’s son Abhir is admitted to Birla Hospital and Abhimanyu is the one who is treating him. She is worried that he will see his medical history and find out that Abhir is his biological son.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 09:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Point Drama! Manveer’s misunderstanding to create more drama in Angad and Sahiba’s life
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Lovely! Meet Pranali Rathod aka Akshara’s best friend
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Anupamaa: Wow! Vanraj finally gets a job
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Awesome! Kanta’s motivation gives strength to Anupama
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Maitree: Oh No! Nandish not ready to accept the truth, Maitree in a difficult situation
MUMBAI :Zee TV is back with another serial called ‘Maitree’, whose cast seems exciting. The new serial is produced by...
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli celebrates her birthday, says she doesn't like to do THIS while cutting her cake
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say
Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguli
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli celebrates her birthday, says she doesn't like to do THIS while cutting her cake
MASTERCHEF
Exclusive! MasterChef India Season 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia reveals which judge he would want to work with in future and shares his best memory on the show
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and her partner Michael Blohm-Pape to participate in the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and her partner Michael Blohm-Pape to participate in the show?
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian to participate in the show?
MasterChef Season India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Aruna Vijay shared a video of stardom post her stint on the show
MasterChef Season India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Aruna Vijay shared a video of stardom post her stint on the show
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”