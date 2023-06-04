Lovely! Meet Pranali Rathod aka Akshara’s best friend

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Pranali Rathod talks about playing a pregnant woman in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, “I wish I got pregnant in the show earlier”

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. The actress has shared adorable pictures with her best friend Pratika Bhosale. Pratika is a communication/PR professional who previously used to work on Voot and Voot Select prior to ZEE5.

Check out their fun pictures together here;

Also Read- Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

What do you think of the above pictures?

Let us know in the comments below.

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara’s son Abhir is admitted to Birla Hospital and Abhimanyu is the one who is treating him. She is worried that he will see his medical history and find out that Abhir is his biological son.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.