Lovely! Newlyweds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh share PIC of grihapravesh

MUMBAI:Lovebirds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have carved a niche for themselves in showbiz. They are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The two, who are enjoying every bit of marital bliss, are finally back in Mumbai post their wedding. The couple celebrated their post-wedding rituals, grihapravesh and satyanarayan pooja and shared a glimpse of the same.

After over three weeks of the wedding, the couple came home to Mumbai and entered their home and was greeted with traditional festivities. Talking about the same, Sangram Singh told a leading daily, “We had our Grihapravesh and Satyanarayan Pooja as we entered our home as man and wife.” He also said that they gave sweets and food to their staff. He said that marriage is a very beautiful experience as you are rich in every sense.

For the uninitiated, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh met on the sets of 'Survivor India’. The relationship between the two of them started with friendship, but gradually this friendship turned into love and now they are a married couple. After dating actress Payal Rohatgi for 12 years, Sangram Singh had announced the big news on his social media page. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh were also seen in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 7.



