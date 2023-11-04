Lovely! Rupali Ganguly glows as she celebrates her birthday with loved ones

Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama. She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.
MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts regarding the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Recently, we came across a video where Rupali is seen celebrating her birthday with her son and the rest of the family. She cuts the cakes which are shaped of her initials, R and G. Have a look at the video - 

The decorations and celebration look vibrant and the Anupama star glows as she happily celebrates her special day with loved ones.

