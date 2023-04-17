Lovely! Shehnaaz Gill gives credit to this special person for purchasing her own home in Mumbai; reveals her wish to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audience loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

Soon, the actress will be debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the fans are excited to watch her on the big screen.

Now, in a recent interview, she revealed that she would like to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo and there weren't any punches played on her. But at the same time, she feels that if Guru Randhawa and she came together on the show, it would have been the best.

She also revealed that she couldn’t believe that she finally brought a house in Mumbai, that to with her own hard work and dedication. Also, she dedicates the achievement to her manager, who brings her the best work.

Well, there is no doubt that today, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a crazy fan following.

