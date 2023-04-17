Lovely! Shehnaaz Gill gives credit to this special person for purchasing her own home in Mumbai; reveals her wish to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and soon, she would be debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a recent interview, she spoke about her new home and wanting to go on TKSS solo.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 16:02
Shehnaaz Gill talks gives

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audience loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

Soon, the actress will be debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the fans are excited to watch her on the big screen.

Now, in a recent interview, she revealed that she would like to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo and there weren't any punches played on her. But at the same time, she feels that if Guru Randhawa and she came together on the show, it would have been the best. 

 ALSO READ : Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture

She also revealed that she couldn’t believe that she finally brought a house in Mumbai, that to with her own hard work and dedication. Also, she dedicates the achievement to her manager, who brings her the best work. 

Well, there is no doubt that today, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a crazy fan following.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ :  Emotional! A SidNaaz fans recalls her encounter with Shehnaaz Gill, writes an endearing note

 

 

Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Shehnaaz Gill Bhumika Chawla Raghav Juyal Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigam Palak Tiwari movie news TellyChakkar Siddarth Shukla Bigg Boss Biss Boss 13 Salman Khan productions Salma Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 16:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
ExclusiveYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhinav aka Jay Soni reveals who he stalks on social media? Details Inside!
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “He can play cupid for Rajveer and Palki because he has seen how Rajveer is and how he behaves”, Kundali Bhagya’s Mohit aka Sohil Singh Jhuti about joining Kundali Bhagya, his character, and more!
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Confrontation! Abhimanyu confronts Akshara with Abhir’s major truth, Akshara denies giving father-rights
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Shocking! Vikrant stabs Balwinder with a fork
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Imlie: Amazing! Imlie’s dashing entry makes Dhairya and Chini scared for the upcoming storm
MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top shows when it comes to...
Anupamaa: What! Anupama reaches office to confront Ankush and Barkha
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
ExclusiveYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhinav aka Jay Soni reveals who he stalks on social media? Details Inside!
Shocking! What is cooking? As Sumbul Touqeer Khan fells jealous as Fahmaan Khan hugs Nikki Tamboli gets physical with him; his r
Shocking! What is cooking? Sumbul Touqeer Khan feels jealous as Fahmaan Khan hugs Nikki Tamboli; his reaction will shock you
Pratham Kunwar
Exclusive! Rajjo fame Pratham Kunwar to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!
Ashi Singh
Ashi Singh aces the ‘Dhavani’ South Indian look for an upcoming track in Zee TV’s Meet
Is CID returning back as the star cast had a reunion
Kya Baat Hai! The star cast of CID reunited; is the show returning?
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'